Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 vs L14 Gen 2 (Intel)

50 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
44 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Display
Battery 45 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 and L14 Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (111.7 vs 120.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 45 against 39.3 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
vs
ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
Dimensions 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm
12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches		 331 x 235 x 19.1 mm
13.03 x 9.25 x 0.75 inches
Area 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2) 778 cm2 (120.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.8% ~69.4%
Side bezels 8.1 mm 10.6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 41.1 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 400:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:50 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 100 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 374 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 12 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
1.41 TFLOPS
ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 70.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.0 x 7.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
