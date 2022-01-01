You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) Battery - 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (111.7 vs 141.4 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 5 Can run popular games at about 460-627% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~129%) battery – 90 against 39.3 watt-hours

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) Dimensions 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm

12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.8 mm

14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches Area 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.8% ~81.4% Side bezels 8.1 mm 7.4 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 +33% 400 nits ThinkPad P1 Gen 5 300 nits

Battery Capacity 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 100 W 135 / 170 / 230 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 80 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 780 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1290 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 5120 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 160 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 80 GPU performance ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad P1 Gen 5 +836% 13.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.