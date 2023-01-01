Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 Battery - 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh 56 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1370P - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 14 2023 Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 56 against 39.3 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 317.7 x 227.36 x 17.95 mm

12.51 x 8.95 x 0.71 inches 314.5 x 227.79 x 15.9 mm

12.38 x 8.97 x 0.63 inches Area 722 cm2 (112 inches2) 716 cm2 (111 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~79.3% Side bezels 8.1 mm 6.5 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 +33% 400 nits MateBook D 14 2023 300 nits

Battery Capacity 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 100 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 300 grams 180 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 1.41 TFLOPS MateBook D 14 2023 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad P14s Gen 4: - The memory type can be either LPDDR5X (not upgradable, 16/32/64 GB soldered) or DDR5 (can be upgraded up to 48 GB).

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.