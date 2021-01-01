Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
VS
66 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
From $1275
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
  • Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (100.1 vs 140.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 365.8 x 248 x 19.1 mm
14.4 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 907 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~79.4%
Side bezels 10.2 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level 38 dB 41.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1759:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.3%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 351 gramm 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +84%
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 76.6 dB 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.1 x 6.6 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

