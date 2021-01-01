ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 or XPS 13 9305 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 57 against 52 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (93.1 vs 140.6 square inches)

18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) Dimensions 365.8 x 248 x 19.1 mm

14.4 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches 302 x 199 x 15.8 mm

11.89 x 7.83 x 0.62 inches Area 907 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~81.1% Side bezels 10.2 mm 3.8 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 38 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Max. brightness ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 300 nits XPS 13 9305 n/a

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 52 Wh Voltage - 7.6 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 351 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 640 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 +68% 1.41 TFLOPS XPS 13 9305 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 76.6 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.