Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 or XPS 15 9510 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)

52 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
VS
66 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
From $1275
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 57 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (122.9 vs 140.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
vs
XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Width 365.8 mm (14.4 inches) 344.7 mm (13.57 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 19.1 mm (0.75 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 907 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~89%
Side bezels 10.2 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
300 nits
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 640 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +355%
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 vs ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
2. ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
3. XPS 17 9700 vs XPS 15 9510 (2021)
4. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs XPS 15 9510 (2021)
5. Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs XPS 15 9510 (2021)
6. Inspiron 15 5510 vs XPS 15 9510 (2021)
7. Inspiron 15 5505 vs XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский