Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 and IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 57 against 45 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
  • Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (128.8 vs 140.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
vs
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 365.8 mm (14.4 inches) 356.7 mm (14.04 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 233.1 mm (9.18 inches)
Thickness 19.1 mm (0.75 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 907 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~80.7%
Side bezels 10.2 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 40.8 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space - 56%
Adobe RGB profile - 38.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 37.4%
Response time - 34 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 95 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 364 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 71.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes

