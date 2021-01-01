Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 or ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 vs E15 Gen 2 (Intel)

56 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
VS
53 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
From $1275
Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $909
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 and E15 Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 57 against 45 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
vs
ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 365.8 mm (14.4 inches) 365 mm (14.37 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 240 mm (9.45 inches)
Thickness 19.1 mm (0.75 inches) 18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 907 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~76.6%
Side bezels 10.2 mm 9.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 30.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space - 58%
Adobe RGB profile - 39.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 38.7%
Response time - 18 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 350 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 640 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
1.41 TFLOPS
ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 72.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
2. ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 or ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
3. ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel) or ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
4. ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) or ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
5. ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) or ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) and P15s Gen 2 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский