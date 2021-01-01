Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 or ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 vs L14 Gen 2 (Intel)

54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
VS
46 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
From $1275
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $776
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 and L14 Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 57 against 45 watt-hours
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (120.6 vs 140.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
vs
ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
Dimensions 365.8 x 248 x 19.1 mm
14.4 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches		 331 x 235 x 19.1 mm
13.03 x 9.25 x 0.75 inches
Area 907 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 778 cm2 (120.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~69.4%
Side bezels 10.2 mm 10.6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 38 dB 38 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 400:1
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:50 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 351 gramm 237 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 640 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
1.41 TFLOPS
ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 76.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.0 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
2. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
3. ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 and ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
4. ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) and ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
5. ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel) and ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
6. XPS 15 9500 and ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
7. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
8. ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) and ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
9. ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel) and ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) and P15s Gen 2 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский