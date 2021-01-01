ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 or ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 57 against 45 watt-hours

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (120.6 vs 140.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) Dimensions 365.8 x 248 x 19.1 mm

14.4 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches 331 x 235 x 19.1 mm

13.03 x 9.25 x 0.75 inches Area 907 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 778 cm2 (120.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~69.4% Side bezels 10.2 mm 10.6 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 38 dB 38 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 400:1 Max. brightness ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 +36% 300 nits ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) 220 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 45 Wh Full charging time - 1:50 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 351 gramm 237 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 640 896 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 76.6 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 10.0 x 7.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.