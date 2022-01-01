Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 or ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 vs P14s Gen 2 (Intel)

49 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
VS
50 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 and P14s Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 57 against 50 watt-hours
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (115.8 vs 140.6 square inches)


Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
vs
ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs) 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs)
Dimensions 365.8 x 248 x 19.1 mm
14.4 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches		 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm
12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches
Area 907 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~72.3%
Side bezels 10.2 mm 9.6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 38 dB 38.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space - 96.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 66.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.4%
Response time - 45 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:05 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 351 gramm 363 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 76.6 dB 75 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.0 x 6.9 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes









