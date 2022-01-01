Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 vs Dell Latitude 7530
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3
- Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~66%) battery – 68 against 41 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7530
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (127.4 vs 142 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.09 kg (4.61 lbs)
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|Dimensions
|366.5 x 250 x 21.2-24.2 mm
14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83-0.95 inches
|357.7 x 229.75 x 17.5-18.23 mm
14.08 x 9.05 x 0.69-0.72 inches
|Area
|916 cm2 (142 inches2)
|822 cm2 (127.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~81.7%
|Side bezels
|10.6 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|135 W
|65 / 90 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12
|10
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 +20%
1708
1420
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 +94%
10815
5571
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 +21%
1723
1424
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 +202%
14930
4941
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
