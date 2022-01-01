You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Battery 68 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~66%) battery – 68 against 41 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7530 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (127.4 vs 142 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 366.5 x 250 x 21.2-24.2 mm

14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83-0.95 inches 357.7 x 229.75 x 17.5-18.23 mm

14.08 x 9.05 x 0.69-0.72 inches Area 916 cm2 (142 inches2) 822 cm2 (127.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~81.7% Side bezels 10.6 mm 6.2 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans - 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 300 nits Latitude 7530 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 135 W 65 / 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 7530 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x4W Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.