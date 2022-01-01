Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 68 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
- Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (122.8 vs 142 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.09 kg (4.61 lbs)
|1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|366.5 x 250 x 21.2-24.2 mm
14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83-0.95 inches
|344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|916 cm2 (142 inches2)
|792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|10.6 mm
|4.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level
|-
|44.6 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|135 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|429 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1708
1655
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10815
10419
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1809
1720
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15644
14751
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|40 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|938 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1223 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|-
|83.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
