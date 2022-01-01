You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 68 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 68 against 56 watt-hours Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (122.8 vs 142 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 366.5 x 250 x 21.2-24.2 mm

14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83-0.95 inches 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches Area 916 cm2 (142 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~89% Side bezels 10.6 mm 4.2 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 44.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 300 nits XPS 15 9520 (2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 135 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 429 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 1.41 TFLOPS XPS 15 9520 (2022) +255% 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness - 83.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.