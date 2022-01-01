You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H - Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Can run popular games at about 710-968% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 99.9 against 68 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 366.5 x 250 x 21.2-24.2 mm

14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83-0.95 inches 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches Area 916 cm2 (142 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~78.7% Side bezels 10.6 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 54.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1243:1 sRGB color space 100% 98.2% Adobe RGB profile - 70.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.3% Response time - 9 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 300 nits Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time - 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 135 W 300 W Weigh of AC adapter - 846 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 150 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type DDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 80 GPU performance ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 1.41 TFLOPS Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +1290% 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 83 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.