Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 vs Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3
VS
78 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 and Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 710-968% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 99.9 against 68 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad P15v Gen 3
vs
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

Case

Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 366.5 x 250 x 21.2-24.2 mm
14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83-0.95 inches		 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches
Area 916 cm2 (142 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~78.7%
Side bezels 10.6 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 54.2 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1243:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 70.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.3%
Response time - 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 135 W 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 846 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 12 16
Threads 16 24
L3 Cache 18 MB 25 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 150 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type DDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 80
GPU performance
ThinkPad P15v Gen 3
1.41 TFLOPS
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +1290%
19.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

