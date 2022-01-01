You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) Can run popular games at about 378-515% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) Dimensions 366.5 x 250 x 21.2-24.2 mm

14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83-0.95 inches 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches Area 916 cm2 (142 inches2) 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~82.7% Side bezels 10.6 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 47.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 300 nits ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 71 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 W 170 / 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 869 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 80 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 900 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1425 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 11.1 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type DDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) +687% 11.1 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 79.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.