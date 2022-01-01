You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H - Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 Features a much bigger (~51%) battery – 68 against 45 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) Dimensions 366.5 x 250 x 21.2-24.2 mm

14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83-0.95 inches 366.5 x 250 x 21 mm

14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83 inches Area 916 cm2 (142 inches2) 916 cm2 (142 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~73.2% Side bezels 10.6 mm 10.6 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 1 Noise level - 37.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 400:1 sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 +36% 300 nits ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) 220 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 45 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 374 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 71.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.