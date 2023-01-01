Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (IPS) 3840 x 2400 (OLED) 2880 x 1864 CPU - Intel Core i5 13600HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i7 13850HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX Apple M2 GPU - RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 94 against 66.5 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB) and an SSD

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

58% sharper screen – 224 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (125.4 vs 150 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.95 kg (6.5 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) Dimensions 363.98 x 265.94 x 30.23 mm

14.33 x 10.47 x 1.19 inches 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm

13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches Area 968 cm2 (150 inches2) 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~83.9% Side bezels 9.7 mm 5.4 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Plastic

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (IPS) 3840 x 2400 (OLED) 2880 x 1864 Size 16 inches 15.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 224 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1864 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison ThinkPad P16 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 MacBook Air 15 (M2) 15.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 105.2 in2 ~ 9% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1326:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 98.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.7% Response time - 24 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad P16 300 nits MacBook Air 15 (M2) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 94 Wh 66.5 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:50 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 170 / 230 W 35 / 70 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter - 186 grams

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 60 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 630 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~11 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ThinkPad P16 +64% 4.92 TFLOPS MacBook Air 15 (M2) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 4 - Max. ram size 128 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 2x128 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 85 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.76 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.