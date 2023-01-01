Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (IPS) 3840 x 2400 (OLED) 1920 x 1200 CPU - Intel Core i5 13600HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i7 13850HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Can run popular games at about 137-187% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 137-187% higher FPS Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 94 against 60 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 94 against 60 watt-hours Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB) Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2023 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1250 grams less (around 2.76 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1250 grams less (around 2.76 lbs) Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (137.5 vs 150 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.95 kg (6.5 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 363.98 x 265.94 x 30.23 mm

14.33 x 10.47 x 1.19 inches 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm

14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches Area 968 cm2 (150 inches2) 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~83.7% Side bezels 9.7 mm 6 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Plastic

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (IPS) 3840 x 2400 (OLED) 1920 x 1200 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad P16 300 nits MateBook D 16 2023 300 nits

Battery Capacity 94 Wh 60 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 170 / 230 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter - 180 grams

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 60 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 630 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~11 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance ThinkPad P16 +249% 4.92 TFLOPS MateBook D 16 2023 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 4 - Max. ram size 128 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.76 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.