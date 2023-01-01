Lenovo ThinkPad P16 vs Huawei MateBook D 16 2023
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16
- Can run popular games at about 137-187% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 94 against 60 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB)
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2023
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1250 grams less (around 2.76 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (137.5 vs 150 square inches)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.95 kg (6.5 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363.98 x 265.94 x 30.23 mm
14.33 x 10.47 x 1.19 inches
|356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm
14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches
|Area
|968 cm2 (150 inches2)
|887 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~83.7%
|Side bezels
|9.7 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|170 / 230 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|180 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad P16 +12%
1950
1745
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad P16 +32%
14699
11120
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad P16 +9%
2009
1842
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad P16 +52%
21508
14107
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|630 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1140 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.92 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~11 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|4
|-
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 6.76 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1