Lenovo ThinkPad P16 vs Huawei MateBook D 16 2023

60 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P16
VS
55 out of 100
Huawei MateBook D 16 2023
Lenovo ThinkPad P16
Huawei MateBook D 16 2023
Display
1920 x 1200
CPU
GPU
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad P16 and Huawei MateBook D 16 2023 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16
  • Can run popular games at about 137-187% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 94 against 60 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB)
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2023
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1250 grams less (around 2.76 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (137.5 vs 150 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad P16
vs
MateBook D 16 2023

Case

Weight 2.95 kg (6.5 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 363.98 x 265.94 x 30.23 mm
14.33 x 10.47 x 1.19 inches		 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm
14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches
Area 968 cm2 (150 inches2) 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~83.7%
Side bezels 9.7 mm 6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
ThinkPad P16
300 nits
MateBook D 16 2023
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 170 / 230 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter - 180 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad P16 +32%
14699
MateBook D 16 2023
11120
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad P16 +52%
21508
MateBook D 16 2023
14107
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 630 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~11 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
ThinkPad P16 +249%
4.92 TFLOPS
MateBook D 16 2023
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 4 -
Max. ram size 128 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.76 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
