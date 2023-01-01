Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 Battery - 52.5 Wh 86 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1370P - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs) Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 86 against 52.5 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 86 against 52.5 watt-hours Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (122.9 vs 143.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.71 kg (3.77 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 21.1 mm

14.25 x 10.06 x 0.83 inches 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~88.9% Side bezels 8.6 mm 4.4 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans - 2 Noise level (max. load) - 44.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 400 nits XPS 15 9530 (2023) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 86 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 / 100 / 135 W 130 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 300 grams 463 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 7.5 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 1.41 TFLOPS XPS 15 9530 (2023) +145% 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 7500 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x3W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 83.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad P16s Gen 2: - The memory type can be either LPDDR5X (not upgradable, 16/32/64 GB soldered) or DDR5 (can be upgraded up to 48 GB).

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.