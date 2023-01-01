Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1680 Battery - 52.5 Wh 86 Wh 84 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1370P - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs) Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16s Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 84 against 52.5 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 84 against 52.5 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Case Weight 1.71 kg (3.77 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 21.1 mm

14.25 x 10.06 x 0.83 inches 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~85.2% Side bezels 8.6 mm 6.4 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans - 2 Noise level (max. load) - 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1680 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1829:1 sRGB color space 100% 96.7% Adobe RGB profile - 66.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 64.5% Response time - 29 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 400 nits MateBook 16s 400 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 86 Wh 84 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 100 / 135 W 90 / 135 W Weight of AC adapter 300 grams 238 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory speed 7.5 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 1.41 TFLOPS MateBook 16s 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 7500 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 87.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad P16s Gen 2: - The memory type can be either LPDDR5X (not upgradable, 16/32/64 GB soldered) or DDR5 (can be upgraded up to 48 GB).

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.