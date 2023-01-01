Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P16v or XPS 17 9730 (2023) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16v
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 97 against 90 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad P16v
vs
XPS 17 9730 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs)
Dimensions 365 x 261.92 x 24.66 mm
14.37 x 10.31 x 0.97 inches		 374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2) 929 cm2 (144 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.6% ~90.2%
Side bezels 10.2 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Material Plastic Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 50 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Screen space comparison
XPS 17 9730 (2023)
17″ (16:10 ratio) = 129.9 in2
ThinkPad P16v
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
~12% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
ThinkPad P16v
300 nits
XPS 17 9730 (2023) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 135 / 170 W 130 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 490 grams 505 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 832 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1537 MHz -
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad P16v
5.8 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9730 (2023) +28%
7.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 96 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 87.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 14.9 x 8.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on XPS 17 9730 (2023):
    - The USB Type-C to HDMI and Type-A adapter comes in the box.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

