Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16v Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 97 against 90 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 97 against 90 watt-hours Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) Dimensions 365 x 261.92 x 24.66 mm

14.37 x 10.31 x 0.97 inches 374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches Area 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2) 929 cm2 (144 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.6% ~90.2% Side bezels 10.2 mm 4.1 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Material Plastic Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison XPS 17 9730 (2023) 17″ (16:10 ratio) = 129.9 in2 ThinkPad P16v 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 ~ 12% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad P16v 300 nits XPS 17 9730 (2023) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 135 / 170 W 130 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 490 grams 505 grams

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A500 Mobile 4GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB TGP 35 W 60 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 832 MHz - GPU boost clock 1537 MHz - FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ThinkPad P16v 5.8 TFLOPS XPS 17 9730 (2023) +28% 7.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 96 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 87.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 14.9 x 8.9 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on XPS 17 9730 (2023): - The USB Type-C to HDMI and Type-A adapter comes in the box.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.