You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 Thinner bezels and 173% higher screen-to-body ratio

Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 67 against 50 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (95.8 vs 115.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) Dimensions 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm

12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm

11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~28.9% ~78.9% Side bezels 133.7 mm 4.9 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:91 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 7400:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 99.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.5% Response time - 4 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) +25% 500 nits ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 400 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 67 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 216 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS - 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 7 GPU performance ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) n/a ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes No

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 65.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

