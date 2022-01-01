Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) or Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) vs Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)

53 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)
VS
57 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) and Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 183% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 63 against 50 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (107.6 vs 115.8 square inches)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)
vs
Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm
12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches		 311 x 223 x 15.9 mm
12.24 x 8.78 x 0.63 inches
Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) 694 cm2 (107.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~28.9% ~81.9%
Side bezels 133.7 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:91 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
