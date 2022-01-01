Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) or Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) vs Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)

53 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)
VS
58 out of 100
Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)
Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) and Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (115.8 vs 130.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
  • Thinner bezels and 176% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~92%) battery – 96 against 50 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)
vs
Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)

Case

Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm
12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches		 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm
13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches
Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~28.9% ~79.7%
Side bezels 133.7 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:91 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 150 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35-50 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1140 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1410 MHz
FLOPS - 7.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
