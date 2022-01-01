You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (115.8 vs 130.7 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) Thinner bezels and 176% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~92%) battery – 96 against 50 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits

Case Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm

12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm

13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~28.9% ~79.7% Side bezels 133.7 mm 4.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:91 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1 Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) 500 nits Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +10% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 96 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 150 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 35-50 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 1140 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1410 MHz FLOPS - 7.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 48 GPU performance ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) n/a Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) 7.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.35 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

