You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) Thinner bezels and 193% higher screen-to-body ratio

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (95.3 vs 115.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) Dimensions 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm

12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches 297 x 207 x 14.3 mm

11.69 x 8.15 x 0.56 inches Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~28.9% ~84.7% Side bezels 133.7 mm 4.2 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 41.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:91 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1200:1 sRGB color space - 99% Adobe RGB profile - 71.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.7% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) +11% 500 nits XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) 450 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 51 Wh Voltage - 7.6 V Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 214 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 12 GPU performance ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) n/a XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 80.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 11.2 x 6.6 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.