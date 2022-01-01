Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) or XPS 15 9510 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)

53 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)
VS
61 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 50 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Thinner bezels and 208% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 50 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)
vs
XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Dimensions 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm
12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches		 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~28.9% ~89%
Side bezels 133.7 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 38.2 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:91 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.3 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 473 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1343 MHz
FLOPS - 5.5 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 88.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 15.1 x 9.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) or XPS 13 9305
2. ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) or ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
3. ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) or XPS 13 9310
4. ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) or ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel)
5. XPS 15 9510 (2021) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
6. XPS 15 9510 (2021) or XPS 17 9700
7. XPS 15 9510 (2021) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
8. XPS 15 9510 (2021) or Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
9. XPS 15 9510 (2021) or Inspiron 15 5510

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский