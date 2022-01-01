You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 50 Wh - 56 Wh 97 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Intel Core i9 11980HK GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (115.8 vs 144 square inches)

18% sharper screen – 157 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) Thinner bezels and 212% higher screen-to-body ratio

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 50 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) Dimensions 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm

12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches 374.4 x 248 x 19 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~28.9% ~90.3% Side bezels 133.7 mm 4.1 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:91 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1650:1 Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) 500 nits XPS 17 9710 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 56 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 508 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 60 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS - 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 40 GPU performance ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) n/a XPS 17 9710 (2021) 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 78.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 8.9 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.