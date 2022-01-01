Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) or MateBook 14s – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) vs Huawei MateBook 14s

53 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)
VS
59 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 14s
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)
Huawei MateBook 14s
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2520 x 1680
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) and Huawei MateBook 14s important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 188% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 60 against 50 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 36% sharper screen – 213 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)
vs
MateBook 14s

Case

Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
Dimensions 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm
12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches		 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches
Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~28.9% ~83.3%
Side bezels 133.7 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 213 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:91 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1500:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) +25%
500 nits
MateBook 14s
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 W
Cable length - 1.8 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 241 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) -
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 84.1 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.4 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) vs Dell XPS 13 9305
2. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) vs X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
3. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) vs Dell XPS 13 9310
4. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) vs T14s Gen 2 (Intel)
5. Huawei MateBook 14s vs HP 14 (2021)
6. Huawei MateBook 14s vs Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
7. Huawei MateBook 14s vs Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Huawei MateBook 14s and Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский