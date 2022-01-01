Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) or IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) vs IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)

53 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)
VS
55 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 11370H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) and IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
  • Thinner bezels and 184% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 61 against 50 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (107.3 vs 115.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)
vs
IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)

Case

Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm
12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches		 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches
Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~28.9% ~82.2%
Side bezels 133.7 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:91 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 330 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz -
FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 79.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

