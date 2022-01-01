Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) or ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) vs L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)

53 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)
VS
48 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) and L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 50 against 46 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Thinner bezels and 147% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (105.7 vs 115.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)
vs
ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
Dimensions 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm
12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches		 311.5 x 219 x 17.6 mm
12.26 x 8.62 x 0.69 inches
Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~28.9% ~71.5%
Side bezels 133.7 mm 8.6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 36.9 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:91 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1200:1
sRGB color space - 99.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 70.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.4%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 355 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Synaptic CX11880
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 81.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
