Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510) Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 59 against 50 watt-hours

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (106.2 vs 115.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm

12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.71 inches Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~78.9% Side bezels 9.6 mm 6.5 mm Colors Black, Gray Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 40.1 dB 44.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 700:1 1916:1 sRGB color space 95.4% 99% Adobe RGB profile 65.5% 72.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 64.2% 71.5% Response time 42 ms 38 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) 300 nits Swift 3x (SF314-510) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 59 Wh Full charging time 2:10 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 363 gramm 266 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics 4GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1650 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR4 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 24 GPU performance ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) +11% 2.822 TFLOPS Swift 3x (SF314-510) 2.534 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 77.9 dB 72 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm - Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.