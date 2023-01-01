Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) or MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
57 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
  • Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 58.2 against 50 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (100.1 vs 115.8 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm
12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~79.4%
Side bezels 9.6 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 40.1 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 700:1 1658:1
sRGB color space 95.4% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 65.5% 87.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 64.2% 98.8%
Response time 42 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 67 W
Weigh of AC adapter 363 grams 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz -
Cores 4 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 77.9 dB 81.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
2. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs T15 Gen 2
3. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs T14 Gen 3 (Intel)
4. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
5. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
7. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
8. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
9. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs Microsoft Surface Pro 8
10. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) and Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский