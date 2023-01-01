Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 167-228% higher FPS
  • Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 76 against 50 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm
12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~80.2%
Side bezels 9.6 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) 40.1 dB 45 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 700:1 1041:1
sRGB color space 95.4% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 65.5% 86.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 64.2% 98.5%
Response time 42 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 363 grams 730 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 100 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock - 1700 MHz
GPU boost clock - 2000 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 77.9 dB 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

