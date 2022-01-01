You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 Battery 50 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5420 Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 54 against 50 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm

12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-19 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.75 inches Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~79.6% Side bezels 9.6 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 40.1 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 700:1 600:1 sRGB color space 95.4% - Adobe RGB profile 65.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 64.2% - Response time 42 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) +20% 300 nits Inspiron 14 5420 250 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage - 15 V Full charging time 2:10 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 363 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX570 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1087 MHz GPU boost clock - 1155 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) 2.822 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 5420 +70% 4.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 48 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 77.9 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm - Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.