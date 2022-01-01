Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 50 against 40 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
- Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (103.5 vs 115.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.47 kg (3.24 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|329 x 227 x 17.9 mm
12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches
|310.5 x 215.1 x 8.4-13.9 mm
12.22 x 8.47 x 0.33-0.55 inches
|Area
|747 cm2 (115.8 inches2)
|668 cm2 (103.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.3%
|~85.1%
|Side bezels
|9.6 mm
|4.5 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|40.1 dB
|41 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|700:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|95.4%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|64.2%
|-
|Response time
|42 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.7 V
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|60 / 65 / 90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|363 gramm
|346 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4308
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1317
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4966
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|77.9 dB
|87 dB
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.8 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 7.2 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
