You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 55 against 50 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (91.1 vs 115.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) Dimensions 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm

12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~88.6% Side bezels 9.6 mm 3.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 40.1 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 700:1 2000:1 sRGB color space 95.4% 100% Adobe RGB profile 65.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 64.2% - Response time 42 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) 300 nits XPS 13 Plus 9320 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 55 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Full charging time 2:10 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 60 W Weigh of AC adapter 363 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) +100% 2.822 TFLOPS XPS 13 Plus 9320 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 77.9 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm - Touchpad Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

