Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Dell XPS 15 9500

52 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
53 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9500
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Dell XPS 15 9500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 50 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) and Dell XPS 15 9500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 50 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
XPS 15 9500

Case

Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Dimensions 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm
12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches		 344 x 230 x 18 mm
13.54 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~89.2%
Side bezels 9.6 mm 4 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM
Noise level 40.1 dB 46 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 700:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 95.4% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 65.5% 89.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 64.2% 94%
Response time 42 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
300 nits
XPS 15 9500 +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:10 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 363 gramm 481 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 55 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1485 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
2.822 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9500 +8%
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 77.9 dB 84.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

