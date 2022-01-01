Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) or Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)

52 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
69 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) and Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1030 grams less (around 2.27 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (115.8 vs 144 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 214-292% higher FPS
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 80 against 50 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)

Case

Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm
12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches		 356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm
14.02 x 10.28 x 0.79-0.93 inches
Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~79.9%
Side bezels 9.6 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 40.1 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 700:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 95.4% 94%
Adobe RGB profile 65.5% 73%
DCI-P3 color gamut 64.2% 70.2%
Response time 42 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:10 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter 363 gramm 870 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 130 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 77.9 dB 87 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

