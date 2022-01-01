You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1030 grams less (around 2.27 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (115.8 vs 144 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 214-292% higher FPS

Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 80 against 50 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm

12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches 356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm

14.02 x 10.28 x 0.79-0.93 inches Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~79.9% Side bezels 9.6 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 40.1 dB 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 157 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 700:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 95.4% 94% Adobe RGB profile 65.5% 73% DCI-P3 color gamut 64.2% 70.2% Response time 42 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) 300 nits Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 80 Wh Full charging time 2:10 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No Yes Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 65 W 300 W Weigh of AC adapter 363 gramm 870 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP - 130 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1504 MHz GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) 2.822 TFLOPS Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) +389% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 48 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77.9 dB 87 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm - Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

