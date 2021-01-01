Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) or ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)

59 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
53 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $1267
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $1389
Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) and ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 50 against 45 watt-hours
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 329 mm (12.95 inches) 323 mm (12.72 inches)
Height 227 mm (8.94 inches) 218 mm (8.58 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~76.7%
Side bezels 9.6 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 40.1 dB 41.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 700:1 1043:1
sRGB color space 95.4% 55.9%
Adobe RGB profile 65.5% 38.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 64.2% 37.2%
Response time 42 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 363 gramm 354 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 896 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 77.9 dB 78.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

