Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 50 against 45 watt-hours Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 3 (AMD) Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm

12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches 323 x 218 x 17.9 mm

12.72 x 8.58 x 0.7 inches Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~76.7% Side bezels 9.6 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 40.1 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 700:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 95.4% 100% Adobe RGB profile 65.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 64.2% - Response time 42 ms - Max. brightness ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) 300 nits ThinkBook 14 Gen 3 (AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 45 Wh 60 Wh Full charging time 2:10 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 363 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 0 MHz GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS - Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 8 GPU performance ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) 2.822 TFLOPS ThinkBook 14 Gen 3 (AMD) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB 36GB 40GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 48 GB 40 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77.9 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm - Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

