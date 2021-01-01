Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
- Around 88% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 50 against 46 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
- 33% sharper screen – 157 versus 118 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (105.5 vs 115.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.47 kg (3.24 lbs)
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|Width
|329 mm (12.95 inches)
|311.3 mm (12.26 inches)
|Height
|227 mm (8.94 inches)
|218.9 mm (8.62 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|17.6 mm (0.69 inches)
|Area
|747 cm2 (115.8 inches2)
|681 cm2 (105.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.3%
|~71.5%
|Side bezels
|9.6 mm
|8.5 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|40.1 dB
|36.3 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|118 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|700:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|95.4%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|64.2%
|-
|Response time
|42 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|363 gramm
|355 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4067
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
507
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1777
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS
0.84 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Synaptic CX11880
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|77.9 dB
|77.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.8 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
