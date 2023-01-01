You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 3840 x 2400 3024 x 1964 Battery - 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh 70 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 201-275% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 201-275% higher FPS Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 70 against 39.3 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 70 against 39.3 watt-hours Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio 57% sharper screen – 254 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

57% sharper screen – 254 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.36 kg (3 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm

12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.8% ~84.6% Side bezels 8.1 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 38.8 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 3840 x 2400 3024 x 1964 Size 14 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 162 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 2148:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 97.4% - Adobe RGB profile 71.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69.2% - Response time 30 ms - Max. brightness ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD) 400 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 352 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 660M Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 15 W 35 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 76 GPU performance ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD) 1.46 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +366% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77.2 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.