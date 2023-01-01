Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 3840 x 2400 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh - 46.5 Wh 57 Wh 63 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U - Intel Processor U300 Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U AMD Ryzen 3 7330U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD) Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits

Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits 45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 4 Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 46.5 against 39.3 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 46.5 against 39.3 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 4 Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.36 kg (3 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm

12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches 325.4 x 217 x 18.73 mm

12.81 x 8.54 x 0.74 inches Area 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2) 706 cm2 (109.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.8% ~76.5% Side bezels 8.1 mm 7.8 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 38.8 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 3840 x 2400 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 2148:1 500:1 sRGB color space 97.4% - Adobe RGB profile 71.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69.2% - Response time 30 ms - Max. brightness ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD) +82% 400 nits ThinkPad L14 Gen 4 220 nits

Battery Capacity 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh 46.5 Wh 57 Wh 63 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 / 100 W Weight of AC adapter 289 / 352 grams 360 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 660M GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD) 1.46 TFLOPS ThinkPad L14 Gen 4 +85% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm 11.5 x 5.6 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad L14 Gen 4: - The Intel version supports Thunderbolt 4 / USB 4.0, while the AMD only USB 3.2.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.