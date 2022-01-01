Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel)
VS
61 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel)
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 49.9 Wh
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 49.9 against 39.3 watt-hours
  • 40% sharper screen – 227 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (100.1 vs 111.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel)
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm
12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.8% ~79.4%
Side bezels 8.1 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 1069:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 10 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) or Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel)
2. Dell Inspiron 14 5420 or Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel)
3. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 or Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel)
4. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
5. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
6. HP Pavilion 15 or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
7. ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
8. Apple MacBook Air (2019) or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский