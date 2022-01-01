You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 Battery - 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh 58.2 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 58.2 against 39.3 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

40% sharper screen – 227 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (100.1 vs 111.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm

12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.8% ~79.4% Side bezels 8.1 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating - Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 800:1 1658:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.8% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) 400 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh 58.2 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 67 W Weigh of AC adapter - 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) 2.703 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +11% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 81.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

