Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) vs P14s Gen 3 (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 (AMD)
- Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.21 kg (2.67 lbs)
|1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
|Dimensions
|317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm
12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches
|317.75 x 226.82 x 18.03 mm
12.51 x 8.93 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|721 cm2 (111.7 inches2)
|721 cm2 (111.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.8%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|8.1 mm
|8.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|39.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|2105:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|77.9%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|76.3%
|-
|Response time
|49 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|45 / 65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|369 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 660M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1552
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6528
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1634
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8827
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|30 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|1900 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|1.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|77.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 6.1 cm
|11.5 x 6.1 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1