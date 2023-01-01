You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Battery - 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh - 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 (AMD) Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) Dimensions 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm

12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches 317.75 x 226.82 x 18.03 mm

12.51 x 8.93 x 0.71 inches Area 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2) 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.8% ~78.9% Side bezels 8.1 mm 8.1 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 39.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 2105:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 77.9% - DCI-P3 color gamut 76.3% - Response time 49 ms - Max. brightness ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) 400 nits ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 (AMD) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 369 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Radeon 660M TGP 30 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1900 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) +85% 2.703 TFLOPS ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 (AMD) 1.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm 11.5 x 6.1 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.