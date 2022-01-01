You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh 68 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 880 grams less (around 1.94 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (111.7 vs 142 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 68 against 39.3 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) Dimensions 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm

12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches 366.5 x 250 x 21.2-24.2 mm

14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83-0.95 inches Area 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2) 916 cm2 (142 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.8% ~73.2% Side bezels 8.1 mm 10.6 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating - Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 1200:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) +33% 400 nits ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 300 nits

Battery Capacity 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh 68 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 135 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR5 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) +92% 2.703 TFLOPS ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.