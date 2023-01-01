Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 or Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 vs Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)

56 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4
VS
63 out of 100
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)
Battery
63 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 and Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 63 against 39.3 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 57% sharper screen – 255 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (99.3 vs 111.7 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T14 Gen 4
vs
Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)

Case

Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs)
Dimensions 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm
12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches		 296.2 x 216.3 x 10.9-11.8 mm
11.66 x 8.52 x 0.43-0.46 inches
Area 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2) 641 cm2 (99.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.8% ~80%
Side bezels 8.1 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 40.1 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 96.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 300 grams 228 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance
ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 +92%
2.703 TFLOPS
Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm 13.0 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad T14 Gen 4:
    - Materials: the gray model features an aluminum cover, while the black one uses carbon material.
    - Memory types: configurations with integrated graphics utilize DDR4-3200 or DDR5-4800, and models with discrete graphics employ LPDDR5x-6400.
    - Camera quality: models with discrete graphics boast a superior 5MP FHD camera, while those with integrated graphics offer either FHD or HD cameras.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

