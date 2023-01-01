Notes on ThinkPad T14 Gen 4:

- Materials: the gray model features an aluminum cover, while the black one uses carbon material.

- Memory types: configurations with integrated graphics utilize DDR4-3200 or DDR5-4800, and models with discrete graphics employ LPDDR5x-6400.

- Camera quality: models with discrete graphics boast a superior 5MP FHD camera, while those with integrated graphics offer either FHD or HD cameras.