ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U Apple M1 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 57 against 49.9 watt-hours Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (100.1 vs 113.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 327.5 x 224 x 16.4 mm

12.89 x 8.82 x 0.65 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 734 cm2 (113.7 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~79.4% Side bezels 8.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1069:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) 400 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS - 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 384 1024 DirectX support 12.1 - GPU performance ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) n/a Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.