55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)
VS
54 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (91.1 vs 113.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)
vs
XPS 13 Plus 9320

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
Dimensions 327.5 x 224 x 16.4 mm
12.89 x 8.82 x 0.65 inches		 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
Area 734 cm2 (113.7 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~88.6%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 3.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 34 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1418:1 2000:1
sRGB color space 91.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 67.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.7% -
Response time 70 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 60 W
Weigh of AC adapter 376 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 67.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

